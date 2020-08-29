Man Held For Molesting 13-year Old Boy
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :The police arrested an accused for allegedly molesting a boy in the limits of Saddar Wah Poilice Station, a police spokesman said on Thursday.
The victim's uncle namely Muhammad Javed lodged a complaint that his 13 years old nephew son was playing outside when the accused namely Danish took away with him forcefully and sexually assaulted him.
A case was registered against the accused for sexually abusing the child in which he had been taken into custody, the spokesman added.