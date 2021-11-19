Man held for molesting 14-year-old boy

Rawalpindi police on Friday claimed to have arrested a man over charges of molesting a 14-year-old boy

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police on Friday claimed to have arrested a man over charges of molesting a 14-year-old boy.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Amir Abbasi, molested the boy few days ago in a milk shop within the limits of New Town Police Station.

Police informed that on the application of father of the victim, a case was registered at the police station and medical examination of the victim was conducted in a hospital.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, New Town, Benish Fatima informed that the accused would be challaned with solid evidence.

SP Rawal, Zia ud Din said that Rawalpindi police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi was pursuing a policy of zero tolerance particularly in cases of violence, abuse and harassment against women, girls and children.