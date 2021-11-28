UrduPoint.com

Man Held For Molesting 15 Year-old Boy

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have booked a man for allegedly assaulting a 15 year-old boy, informed police spokesman on Sunday. The man involved in heinous crime was identified as Shahzad Hussain.

The victim father lodged complaint with Police Station Airport that his son was molested and threatened dire consequences to not share his ordeal with any one.

Police have registered case and started investigation.

Station House Officer (SHO) airport brought the victim to hospital for medical examination in which doctors confirmed molestation. SP Potohar said police have adopted a zero tolerance against the culprits involved in assault against children and women.

