Man Held For Obnoxious Call

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Man held for obnoxious call

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a man for making an obnoxious call in the jurisdiction of the Airport area.

According to a police spokesman, Aziz made a phone call to police emergency helpline 15, saying that around four people intercepted him at gunpoint and took away cash and other valuables.

The airport police immediately rushed to the scene and were surprised that no such incident had taken place.

Airport police arrested the accused and registered a case against him.

SP Potohar Waqas Khan said that strict action will be taken against such elements who were involved in mischievous activities.

He urged the citizens to avoid such practices as a wrong call on your part may deprive a needy of access to emergency services.

