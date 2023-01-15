Man held for possessing illegal weapons at polling station

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a man possessing illegal weapons in violation of the code of conduct issued for the Local government election.

According to detail SHO Kariyo Ghnwar police station Ashiq Ali Lund with his team arrested an accused Haji Abdul Karim Nizamani possessing illegal weapons including a Repeater gun, 2 pistols and ammunition while another suspect Sajjad Zangejo managed to escape from the scene.

Police on the complaint of the presiding officer have registered cases against the accused for violating the code of conduct under Arms act at Kariyo Ghnwar police station.