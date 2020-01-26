UrduPoint.com
Man Held For Possessing Weapons

Umer Jamshaid 21 minutes ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 06:20 PM

Man held for possessing weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :City Police have arrested a man for possessing weapons here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

According to details, Saddar Barooni police arrested a man identified as Shakil Ahmed for having Kalashnikov, and other ammunition from his possession.

Police have registered a case against him under arm act and started investigation.

Superintendent of Police Saddar Zia ud Din appreciated the officials for arresting the man and said strict action would be taken against those who were involved in the illegal activity.

