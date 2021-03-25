UrduPoint.com
Man Held For Receiving Money Fraudulently

Thu 25th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bahawalpur has arrested a man for receiving money from people fraudulently.

According to an FIA spokesman, a team conducted a raid and arrested one Haji Muhammad Nazir of Mauza Bhandera tehsil Chishtian.

The accused had received Rs 1,824,000 from complainant Hafiz Ghulam Mohiuddin for sending his 13 relatives to Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah.

The accused also received Rs 1,500,000 from another man Syed Munir Shah on the pretext of of sending is 21 relatives for performing Umrah.

