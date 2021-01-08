Man held for refilling gas illegally

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Ganjmandi Police have arrested a man for illegally refilling gas cylinders here on Thursday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, police have also confiscated material and instruments from his possession.

The arrested accused was identified as Pir Muhammad. Police have registered a case against him.

City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police adding that strict action must be taken against the perpetrators who were involved in endangering the lives of the other people.