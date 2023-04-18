UrduPoint.com

Man Held For Repacking Free Flour Bags To Sell Them In Black Market

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023 | 06:20 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :The district food department has rounded up a person involved in repacking the 10 kg bags of free flour in order to sell the commodity in the black market.

According to details, Assistant Food Controller Junaid Ahmad Khan Gandapur, following the instructions of District Food Controller Nazir Rehman Wazir, took action on a tip-off and held one Rafiq who was allegedly converting over 150 bags of government's free flour into big packing here on Dinpur road.

The flour dealer was caught red-handedly while converting 10 kg bags into 50 kg packs in order to sell them in the black market and his 150 bags were seized.

On this occasion, Junaid Khan Gandapur said that no blacker would be spared and strict action would be taken against them.

