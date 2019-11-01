UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Held For Running Illegal Parking Stand In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 04:40 PM

Man held for running illegal parking stand in Multan

Anti encroachment team arrested a man for running illegal parking stand and demolished various constructions during a crackdown in the city here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) : Anti encroachment team arrested a man for running illegal parking stand and demolished various constructions during a crackdown in the city here on Friday.

The team raided at Mumtazabad and other areas after receiving complaints through citizen portal, and demolished various illegal constructions and took material into custody.

Meanwhile, teams also raided in Rasheedabad area and arrested a man for running illegal parking stand besides registering an FIR against the owner of the stand.

Related Topics

Man FIR

Recent Stories

Rabi Pirzada's personal videos go viral on social ..

3 minutes ago

DEWA wins Innovation in New Collaboration Challeng ..

16 minutes ago

Dead bodies of man and woman found in Chitral

4 minutes ago

Zartaj Gull's message that Lahore is not polluted ..

37 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) fixes Nov 5 la ..

25 minutes ago

BOJ stands pat on policy, indicates more stimulus ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.