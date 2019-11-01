Man held for running illegal parking stand in Multan

Anti encroachment team arrested a man for running illegal parking stand and demolished various constructions during a crackdown in the city here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) : Anti encroachment team arrested a man for running illegal parking stand and demolished various constructions during a crackdown in the city here on Friday.

The team raided at Mumtazabad and other areas after receiving complaints through citizen portal, and demolished various illegal constructions and took material into custody.

Meanwhile, teams also raided in Rasheedabad area and arrested a man for running illegal parking stand besides registering an FIR against the owner of the stand.