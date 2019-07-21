Man held for selling dead chickens in Rawat

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Police here on Sunday filed case against a shopkeeper after recovering dead chickens during a raid at Rawat market.

The raid was conducted on special directives of Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat and supervised by Assistant Commissioner (Rural) Saad Bin Asad.

According to details, the health department teams carried out an operation to check the cleanliness arrangements in Rawat Bazaar. During the course of action, the team held the owner of Insaf Chicken and Fruit shop involved in selling dead chickens.

The team also observed that cleanliness measures were not adopted by the shopkeeper.

Sihala police has registered a case against him and started further investigation.