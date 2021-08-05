Man held for selling fake Covid-19 certificates

D I KHAN, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) ::Local police on Thursday arrested a man for selling fake coronavirus vaccination certificates to the people in the jurisdiction of Cantonment Police Station.

According to police, during a raid conducted at a shop situated bear Kashmir Chowk, a man identified as Asfand Ullah arrested, who was selling fake Covid vaccination certificates to the people.

Police also recovered laptop from his possession.

Case has been registered and further investigation was underway.