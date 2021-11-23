Man held for selling fake fertilisers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The police have arrested a shopkeeper after registering a case against him on the charge of selling fake fertilisers and pesticides.

A spokesman said Bambanwala police, on a report of Pesticide Inspector Zulfiqar Ali Ghouri, conducted a raid at Mitranwali and arrested Muhammad Javed. Police registered a case.