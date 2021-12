NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Narowal police registered case against a shopkeeper for selling pesticides illegally on Monday.

On a tip-off, Assistant Director Pesticides Zulfiqar Ali Ghouri along with police team raided at Saith and Co. Agro Services at Zafarwal bypass and arrested Malik Nouman,besides seizing pesticides worth Rs 69,000 from his possession.