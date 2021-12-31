UrduPoint.com

Man Held For Selling Fireworks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2021 | 04:16 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Police Friday arrested a man for selling fireworks and recovered a large quantity of firecrackers from his possession.

Acting on a tip-off, city police raided Muslim Market and arrested accused Sultan Ahmed on the charge of selling fireworks and recovered various kinds of firecrackers.

More Stories From Pakistan

