SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested a man for selling fireworks and recovered a large quantity of firecrackers from his possession.

On a tip-off, the city police raided at Block no.1 and arrested Majid Nazeer on thecharge of selling fireworks and recovered various kinds of firecrackers.

A case was registered against the accused.