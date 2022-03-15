Man held for selling fireworks

Police on Tuesday arrested a man for selling fireworks and recovered a large quantity of firecrackers from his possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested a man for selling fireworks and recovered a large quantity of firecrackers from his possession.

On a tip-off, Bhalwal Sadr police raided at Chak No.11-NB and arrested Muhammad Irfanon the charge of selling fireworks and recovered various kinds of firecrackers.

A case has been registered against the accused.