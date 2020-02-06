Man held for selling kites online

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a man who was selling kites on line and confiscated 1,000 kites from his possession here on Thursday.

According to police spokesman, Waris Khan Police under supervision of Station House Officer Ghazanfar Abbas arrested the culprit by using latest techniques and confiscated 1,000 kites and material used for kite flying besides, arresting kite seller Muhammad Hassan.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the officials and said that strict action would be taken against the kite flying and made it clear that ban on kite flying would be implemented strictly.