Man held for selling pesticides

SARGODHA, Sept 07 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Agriculture department team on Wednesday arrested a man for selling pesticides without any licence.

According to official sources, the team conducted raid in chak Muhammad Khan and arrested unauthorized dealer Muhammad Tariq who was selling pesticides illegally.

The officials sealed the shop and a case was registered against the accused at concerned police station.