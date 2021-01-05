Man Held For Selling Petrol Illegally; 800 Litre Petrol Seized
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 06:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The Taxila police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly selling petrol illegally and seized 800 litre petrol and filling instruments from his custody.
According to details, Police conducted a raid and apprehended an accused namely Syed Akbar on the charges of selling petrol illegally and recovered 800 litre petrol and filling instrument from his possession.
A case has been registered against him while investigation was under process.