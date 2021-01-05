Man held for selling petrol illegally; 800 litre petrol seized

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The Taxila police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly selling petrol illegally and seized 800 litre petrol and filling instruments from his custody.

According to details, Police conducted a raid and apprehended an accused namely Syed Akbar on the charges of selling petrol illegally and recovered 800 litre petrol and filling instrument from his possession.

A case has been registered against him while investigation was under process.