Man held for selling plot on forged documents

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha Region on Tuesday arrested a man on the charge of selling a plot on fake documents in Bhakkar.

A complainant Syed Khursheed Alam, resident of Bhakkar in his application submitted to Regional Director Anti-corruption, Asma Ejaz Cheema alleged that Ashfaq Ahmed of Bhakkar sold him a plot on fake documents.

Taking action on the complaint, Asma Ejaz Cheema tasked circle officer investigation Bhakkar Shehzad Ahmed Faiz to inquire into the matter.

After completing inquiry, Shehzad Faiz arrested the accused.

Further action was underway.