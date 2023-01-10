UrduPoint.com

Man Held For Selling Plot On Forged Documents

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Man held for selling plot on forged documents

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha Region on Tuesday arrested a man on the charge of selling a plot on fake documents in Bhakkar.

A complainant Syed Khursheed Alam, resident of Bhakkar in his application submitted to Regional Director Anti-corruption, Asma Ejaz Cheema alleged that Ashfaq Ahmed of Bhakkar sold him a plot on fake documents.

Taking action on the complaint, Asma Ejaz Cheema tasked circle officer investigation Bhakkar Shehzad Ahmed Faiz to inquire into the matter.

After completing inquiry, Shehzad Faiz arrested the accused.

Further action was underway.

Related Topics

Man Sargodha Circle Bhakkar

Recent Stories

Pakistan gets 2nd position in ICC Men's Cricket Wo ..

Pakistan gets 2nd position in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League

2 hours ago
 ECP issues arrest warrant for Imran Khan, others i ..

ECP issues arrest warrant for Imran Khan, others in contempt case

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz apprises WB, ADB officials about rehabi ..

PM Shehbaz apprises WB, ADB officials about rehabilitation of flood affectees

3 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar reiterates commitment to complete IMF pr ..

Ishaq Dar reiterates commitment to complete IMF program

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th January 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.