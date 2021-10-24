UrduPoint.com

Man Held For Selling Spurious Fertilizers

Sumaira FH 35 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 03:30 PM

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :A man was caught for selling spurious fertilizers near here on Sunday.

A team of agriculture department headed by Director Agriculture (Extension) Okara Shahbaz Akhter along with Assistant Director Agriculture conducted a raid and caught Muhammad Asim, resident of Mouza 39-GD, while selling savory bio-organo phosphate BOP spurious fertilizers in Mouza 43-GD without any license/PSQCA standardized.

He didn't have any record of sale and purchase, nor did he give any cash memo to the buyers, the spokesman added.

The department recovered 10 bags of company leader AG's product Savadi BOP and handed over to the police.

Gogera police have registered a case against the accused.

