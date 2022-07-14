Man held for selling state land

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha arrested a man on Thursday for selling land of the Housing Department.

According to a press release issued by the ACE Sargodha, Regional Director Asma Ijaz Cheema was informed that one Rana Mushtaq, son of Qutbuddin of Joharabad, had sold 40 plots of the government land with the connivance of officers of the Housing Department.

She ordered an inquiry.

After getting proofs of the law violations, ACE Khushab Assistant Director Investigation Atif Shaukat, along with a police team, conducted a raid and arrested the accused. Further investigation was underway.