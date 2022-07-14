UrduPoint.com

Man Held For Selling State Land

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Man held for selling state land

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha arrested a man on Thursday for selling land of the Housing Department.

According to a press release issued by the ACE Sargodha, Regional Director Asma Ijaz Cheema was informed that one Rana Mushtaq, son of Qutbuddin of Joharabad, had sold 40 plots of the government land with the connivance of officers of the Housing Department.

She ordered an inquiry.

After getting proofs of the law violations, ACE Khushab Assistant Director Investigation Atif Shaukat, along with a police team, conducted a raid and arrested the accused. Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Man Sargodha Khushab Government Housing

Recent Stories

POL prices to go down today

POL prices to go down today

9 minutes ago
 PTI rejects SC judgment on deputy speaker's ruling ..

PTI rejects SC judgment on deputy speaker's ruling on no-confidence-motion again ..

20 minutes ago
 NUST, US Embassy open new Lincoln Corner

NUST, US Embassy open new Lincoln Corner

1 hour ago
 IMF agreement sets stage for bringing country out ..

IMF agreement sets stage for bringing country out of economic difficulties: PM

2 hours ago
 realme 9 4G’s 108MP Ultra-Clear Camera & First-e ..

Realme 9 4G’s 108MP Ultra-Clear Camera & First-ever HM6 Sensor – The Changin ..

2 hours ago
 Congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz, who wins the OP ..

Congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz, who wins the OPPO Breakthrough Inspiration Aw ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.