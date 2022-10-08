Man held for selling veterinary medicines without licence

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :A man was arrested and his shop was sealed for selling veterinary medicines without a licence, here on Saturday.

According to official sources, Deputy District Drug Controller Faheem Zia conducted a raid at the Anshal grocery store in Jhawarian and confiscated veterinary medicines and issued a notice to the shopkeeper.

Also, in Bakhar Bar village, a person identified as Ali Abbas was arrested for providing medical services and selling medicines illegally.

Cases have been referred to the District Quality Control board for further action.