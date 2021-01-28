UrduPoint.com
Man Held For Setting His Employer On Fire

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Man held for setting his employer on fire

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The local police have arrested an accused on charge of setting his employer on fire over minor dispute here on Thursday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Irshaad had hired a man namely Muhammad Akram for cleanliness and other work at his home about six month ago.

The worker set his employer on fire over a minor dispute related to salary issue.

Muhammad Rafique, father of injured person Irshaad reported the incident to police. Police reached the spot, arrested the accused and started investigations.

The injured man was under treatment at Burn Unit of Nishtar hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

