UrduPoint.com

Man Held For Sexually Assaulting Child

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Man held for sexually assaulting child

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :The Muradpur police arrested a man for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old child and making his video.

According to the police, one Sameer had forcibly assaulted the child in Harle area.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal took notice and issued orders for immediate arrest of the accused.

SHO Muradpur Mian Abdul Razzaq, along with a police team, traced the accused and arrested him.

Further investigation was under way.

More Stories From Pakistan

