Man held for shooting dead newborn daughter

The Mianwali police have arrested a man who had allegedly shot dead his newborn daughter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :The Mianwali police have arrested a man who had allegedly shot dead his newborn daughter.

A Punjab Police spokesperson said on Thursday that the police, with the help of modern technology, arrested the accused Shahzeb, son of Amanullah, from Bhakkar district.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and IGP Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan had taken notice of the tragic incident and ordered for immediate arrest of the accused.

DPO Mianwali Ismail-ur-Rehman Kharak told a press conference that the man had pumped five pistol bullets into the body of his seven-day-old daughter on March 6 in Mohallah Noorpura area of City Police Station, and fled the scene. He said three teams were formed for immediate arrest of the accused.

The DPO said he would personally supervise the investigation process, and the accused would be given exemplary punishment.