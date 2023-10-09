Man held for solemnizing marriage with minor girl

Satiana police have arrested a man for solemnizing marriage with an underage girl at a nearby village on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Satiana police have arrested a man for solemnizing marriage with an underage girl at a nearby village on Monday.

Police arrested the accused, Ismail s/o Irshad, who married a girl of grade-5 (Muskan) and later kept her in illegal detention in Chak 434-GB.

A case No 773/23 under minor marriage act has been registered against the accused, parents of the girl and Nikkah Khawan Moulvi Javed Iqbal.