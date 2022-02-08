UrduPoint.com

Man Held For Stabbing Inlaws

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2022 | 11:20 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Police have arrested an accused allegedly involved in stabbing mother, sister and brother of his fiance to injure inside their home on Tuesday.

Police source said that Abdur Rashid had called off engagement of his daughter with the youth over bad repute.

It left him severally frustrated to which he had broken into home of inlaws few days ago and stabbed mother of fiance. The victims' condition was termed critical before they were shifted to nearby hospital.

Civil Lines Police Station had registered case against the accused on report of Abdur Rashid. SHO Iftikhar Mulkani arrested the accused and sent him to behind the bars. Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

>