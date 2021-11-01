Man held for stealing auto-rickshaw

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Monday have arrested a man for allegedly stealing auto-rickshaw

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Monday have arrested a man for allegedly stealing auto-rickshaw.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal had announced to give award and commendation certificates to traffic wardens while performing their duty in efficient manner.

Traffic warden Zaigham Abbas and traffic Aassistant Akbar were on routine duty at Saddar Bazaar. They stopped the rickshaw driver which did not have number plate and could not produce the documents when the data of the rickshaw was examined it was found stolen in documents.