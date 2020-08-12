UrduPoint.com
Man Held For Stealing Exotic Birds From Collection Of Education Board Official

Wed 12th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Multan police have arrested an accused on charge of stealing exotic birds from the collection of an official of Multan education board.

Multan police spokesman said on Wednesday that head clerk Multan education board Muhammad Arshad Chauhan had got an FIR registered few days ago complaining theft of exotic birds from his collection.

During investigations, Gulgasht police came to know that a man Ali bin Yousuf, r/o Ahmad Pur East, who had befriended complainant on Whatsapp, was involved in the theft.

SHO Gulgasht Muhammad Akbar and ASI Amir conducted a raid and arrested the accused. All the stolen birds confined in threecages were recovered from his possession, police spokesman said.

