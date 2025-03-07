Man held for stealing laptop from mosque

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The accused who stole a citizen’s laptop from a mosque in Muslim Town area here has been arrested.

DIG Investigation Syed Zeeshan Raza took notice of the incident and ordered for arrest of the thief.

The police team was immediately tasked with arresting the accused and recovering the laptop.

In-charge Investigation Inspector Nabila Kausar arrested the accused along with the police team. The stolen laptop was recovered from the accused Farooq alias Commando.

In-charge Inspector Muslim Town Nabila Kausar said that mobile phones worth lakhs of rupees were also recovered from the accused in other incidents. The accused has a previous record and was released from jail two months ago.