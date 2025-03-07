Open Menu

Man Held For Stealing Laptop From Mosque

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Man held for stealing laptop from mosque

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The accused who stole a citizen’s laptop from a mosque in Muslim Town area here has been arrested.

DIG Investigation Syed Zeeshan Raza took notice of the incident and ordered for arrest of the thief.

The police team was immediately tasked with arresting the accused and recovering the laptop.

In-charge Investigation Inspector Nabila Kausar arrested the accused along with the police team. The stolen laptop was recovered from the accused Farooq alias Commando.

In-charge Inspector Muslim Town Nabila Kausar said that mobile phones worth lakhs of rupees were also recovered from the accused in other incidents. The accused has a previous record and was released from jail two months ago.

Recent Stories

Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: ..

Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: The Transformative Role of BIS ..

3 minutes ago
 Rashid Al Dhaheri joins Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 J ..

Rashid Al Dhaheri joins Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Junior Team

6 minutes ago
 12 new ministers, nine ministers of state, adviser ..

12 new ministers, nine ministers of state, advisers and special assistants get p ..

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Museums Authority showcases initiatives, i ..

Sharjah Museums Authority showcases initiatives, innovations at ITB Berlin 2025

21 minutes ago
 DP World, Mawani inaugurate SAR3 billion terminal ..

DP World, Mawani inaugurate SAR3 billion terminal in Jeddah

1 hour ago
 ERC brings community together with largest Iftar e ..

ERC brings community together with largest Iftar ever in Mukalla

1 hour ago
Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March ..

Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March 31 in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed explores future of financ ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed explores future of finance in age of intelligence

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme support ..

Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme supports over 3,200 patients

2 hours ago
 Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Ber ..

Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Berlin 2025

2 hours ago
 Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical ..

Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical cyclone Alfred nears

3 hours ago
 Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch thir ..

Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch third edition of 'The Good Store'

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan