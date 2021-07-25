UrduPoint.com
Man Held For Stealing Lights, Damaging Helicopter Parked Ayub National Park

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 10:20 PM

Man held for stealing lights, damaging helicopter parked Ayub National Park

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Morgah Police have arrested a man involved in stealing the lights and damaging helicopter parked outside Ayub National Park Museum.

According to police, the management of Ayub National Park has filed an application that an unknown thief has stolen the lights and damaged helicopter parked at Museum.

Morgah police using scientific techniques traced Abdul Khaliq, accused of damaging government property in Ayub National Park and involved in the theft. Police also recovered stolen lights from his possession.

SP Pothohar commended police team said that operations against criminal elements should be continued.

