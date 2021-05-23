UrduPoint.com
Man Held For Taking Bribe In Land Record Center Rawat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 09:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment arrested a computer operator of the land record centre Rawat on charges of taking bribe Rs 50,000.

Anti Corruption Establishment Rawalpindi circle Inspector Zahid Zhaoor along with the area magisterate carried out the raid at Land Record Rawat.

As the result of the successful raid, accused namely Muhammad Akhtar was arrested and Rs 50,000 was recovered from him.

It has become a big bastion in which Yasir in-charge Computer Center is the head of all of them. There are also touts that can be clearly identified by the CCTV cameras installed at the Rawat Center, an official said.

More Stories From Pakistan

