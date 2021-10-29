Man held for threat in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

Police held a man on charges of hurling abuses and threats in the jurisdiction of Jatli police station here Friday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Police held a man on charges of hurling abuses and threats in the jurisdiction of Jatli police station here Friday, informed police spokesman.

Jatli police arrested Husain on the complaint of a citizen named Talat.

Police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

SP Potohar said"Protection of life and property of the citizens is the first responsibility of police.No one is above the law adding that strict action would be taken against the anti social elements."