Man Held For Threatening Citizen To Kill

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Waris Khan Police have arrested a man for allegedly threatening to kill a citizen over a monetary dispute.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the citizen reported to the Waris Khan Police that the accused entered his house and hurled threats while firing.

The police registered a case of the incident and arrested the accused.

