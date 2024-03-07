Open Menu

Man Held For Threatening Father To Death

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Man held for threatening father to death

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The district police on Thursday arrested a man for threatening his father to death here in the limits of Yarik police station.

According to police spokesman, Din Muhammad, a resident of Wandha Abu complained Regional Police Officer (RPO) Nasir Mehmood Satti that his son Sher Muhammad threatened to kill him.

The RPO, taking notice of the complaint, directed the Yarik police to take legal action against the accused.

Following these directions, the Yarik police arrested Sher Muhammad and registered a case against him.

APP/akt

