Man Held For Throwing Acid On Wife

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2022 | 03:11 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :The police have arrested an accused involved in throwing acid on his wife here on Saturday.

Taking action on the incident of acid attack in premises of Gulgasht police station on Friday, the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider formed a special team under the supervision of SP Gulgasht division Hassan Jehangir to arrest the criminal.

The police have arrested the accused Shaan s/o Manzoor during a raid conducted here.

It is pertinent to mention here that a local drummer Shah s/o Manzoor got married with a local dancer Parveen Bibi about eight months ago.The accused was suspicious about the illicit relations of her wife with someone.

In fit of anger, he threw acid on her and managed to escape from the scene. The police registered the case and shifted the woman into the hospital where she was told to be out of danger.

