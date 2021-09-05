UrduPoint.com

Man Held For Torturing, Attempting To Rape A Lady Sub-inspector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 11:40 AM

Man held for torturing, attempting to rape a lady sub-inspector

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :A man held for allegedly torturing and making an attempt to rape a lady sub-inspector police in limits of City Police Station Muzaffargarh.

According to police sources, a lady sub-inspector (T) is serving as gender crime officer in Muzaffargarh police.

She was allegedly abducted by an alleged outlaw identified as Kashif islam son of Islam, resident of Mohalla Shiekhun Khangarh, when she was heading to her office. The alleged outlaw took her in deserted place, subjected to torture and attempted to rape.

Police arrested the alleged outlaw and registered case under section 376, 496,511 and 506/B.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Man Muzaffargarh Khangarh

Recent Stories

Local Press: Digitisation will cement UAE&#039;s g ..

Local Press: Digitisation will cement UAE&#039;s growth

1 hour ago
 China reports 28 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

China reports 28 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th September 2021

3 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with bomb-laden drones

12 hours ago
 Sheikh Rashid takes notice of robbery incident wit ..

Sheikh Rashid takes notice of robbery incident with journalist

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.