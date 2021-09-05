Man held for torturing, attempting to rape a lady sub-inspector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :A man held for allegedly torturing and making an attempt to rape a lady sub-inspector police in limits of City Police Station Muzaffargarh.

According to police sources, a lady sub-inspector (T) is serving as gender crime officer in Muzaffargarh police.

She was allegedly abducted by an alleged outlaw identified as Kashif islam son of Islam, resident of Mohalla Shiekhun Khangarh, when she was heading to her office. The alleged outlaw took her in deserted place, subjected to torture and attempted to rape.

Police arrested the alleged outlaw and registered case under section 376, 496,511 and 506/B.