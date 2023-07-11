Open Menu

Man Held For Torturing Mentally Retarded Girl

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2023 | 04:40 PM

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Local police have arrested an accused on charges of torturing and assaulting a mentally retarded girl in Fazalpur area, police said on Tuesday.

The police spokesman said that District Police Officer (DPO) Rajanpur had taken notice of the incident regarding the torture inflicted on the girl and directed SHO City Fazalpur to arrest the accused.

SHO Shah Nawaz Ali informed media, that accused Kaleem has been arrested and FIR 424/2023 registered against him. He added that the accused would go to trial to face punishment he deserves.

