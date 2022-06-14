UrduPoint.com

Man Held For Torturing Transgender

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2022 | 09:25 PM

Man held for torturing transgender

Police have arrested a man for allegedly entering the house and torturing the transgender, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a man for allegedly entering the house and torturing the transgender, informed police spokesman.

A transgender came to the protection centre and registered a case against Asghar Ali Baga who forcibly entered the house and threatened of dire consequences.

Police have registered 03 separate cases against the accused for possessing illegal arms and drugs and also recovered 1.6 kg drugs from his possession.

City Police Officer CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said that in line with the vision of IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Rawalpindi police was ensuring all kind of support and protection of transgender.

He said that all possible steps were being taken to ensure protection of deprived sections of society.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Drugs Threatened Man Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

Administrator vows to make Hyderabad as internatio ..

Administrator vows to make Hyderabad as international city

33 seconds ago
 Opposition trying to hinder public service mission ..

Opposition trying to hinder public service mission: Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz ..

34 seconds ago
 Rs 30.375 bn allocated for Energy sector

Rs 30.375 bn allocated for Energy sector

6 minutes ago
 Administrator Karachi inaugurates newly constructe ..

Administrator Karachi inaugurates newly constructed football ground

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs to review progress over SDGs accomp ..

Pakistan needs to review progress over SDGs accomplishment: Aisha Ghaus Pasha

7 minutes ago
 Three proclaimed offenders arrested

Three proclaimed offenders arrested

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.