Man held for torturing transgender

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a man for allegedly entering the house and torturing the transgender, informed police spokesman.

A transgender came to the protection centre and registered a case against Asghar Ali Baga who forcibly entered the house and threatened of dire consequences.

Police have registered 03 separate cases against the accused for possessing illegal arms and drugs and also recovered 1.6 kg drugs from his possession.

City Police Officer CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said that in line with the vision of IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Rawalpindi police was ensuring all kind of support and protection of transgender.

He said that all possible steps were being taken to ensure protection of deprived sections of society.