Man Held For Torturing Woman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Man held for torturing woman

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Dera Ghazi Khan police claimed to have arrested an alleged outlaw for torturing a woman on Sunday.

According to police sources, a video in which the alleged outlaw was found scratching a woman's nose with a knife went viral.

District Police Officer Syed Ali took immediate notice and ordered the early arrest of the outlaw. A team of Shah Sadar Deen Police station, headed by SHO, raided and managed to arrest Safdar son of Sultan.

