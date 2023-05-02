Man held for unleashing dog on minor girl

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :A man was arrested on a charge of unleashing his pet dog on a minor girl causing her injuries over a dispute following a minor altercation among children, police said on Tuesday.

A case was registered against David Masih by Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police after DPO Muzaffargarh Syed Husnain Haidar took notice of an incident that had caused injuries to seven years old Mehwish Bano who was then shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the case was being investigated.