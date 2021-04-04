UrduPoint.com
Man Held For Uploading Video With Arms, Ammunition On Social Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 03:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Sunday arrested an accused on the charges of aerial firing, displaying weapons and uploading its videos on social media.

An accused Irfan Khan resorted to aerial firing, displaying his weapons openly and uploading its video on social media, a police spokesman.

Receiving information, a special team under the supervision of SP Saddar conducted raid at a place in the jurisdiction of Chuntra Police Station and arrested the accused.

Police also recovered arms, ammunition and drugs from his possession and a case has been . registered against him.

SP Saddar said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law adding that those involved in spreading fear and panic among the citizens would dealt strictly.

More Stories From Pakistan

