UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Held For Violating Renting Laws

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 08:30 PM

Man held for violating renting laws

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Police on Sunday arrested a man for not providing his data to the relevant police station and violating renting laws.

Bani police station arrested Muhammad Ijaz who had no proper documentation.

According to police spokesman, cases were registered under the Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015. Under the Ordinance, details of new tenants should be provided to the police within 24 hours of giving possession of the property, he added.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Police Station Man Sunday 2015

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of Estonian Am ..

1 hour ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Malaysian Ambassado ..

1 hour ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Dutch Ambassador

1 hour ago

Cabinet forms committee to implement VP&#039;s dir ..

1 hour ago

Spotlight set to shine on Jiu-Jitsu during Abu Dha ..

3 hours ago

Emirati female doctors complete 1.5 million volunt ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.