Man held for violating renting laws

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Police on Sunday arrested a man for not providing his data to the relevant police station and violating renting laws.

Bani police station arrested Muhammad Ijaz who had no proper documentation.

According to police spokesman, cases were registered under the Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015. Under the Ordinance, details of new tenants should be provided to the police within 24 hours of giving possession of the property, he added.