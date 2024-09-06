Man held for visa fraud

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan Zone has arrested a man for alleged human-trafficking and visa fraud.

An FIA team raided Khanewal area and arrested Shahid Rasool. He was accused of deceiving people on the pretext of job in overseas countries. He allegedly took Rs 400,000 from a man for a job opportunity in Oman, but failed to fulfill his promise.