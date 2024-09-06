Open Menu

Man Held For Visa Fraud

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Man held for visa fraud

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan Zone has arrested a man for alleged human-trafficking and visa fraud.

An FIA team raided Khanewal area and arrested Shahid Rasool. He was accused of deceiving people on the pretext of job in overseas countries. He allegedly took Rs 400,000 from a man for a job opportunity in Oman, but failed to fulfill his promise.

Related Topics

Multan Oman Job Man Khanewal Federal Investigation Agency Visa From

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death ..

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

8 minutes ago
 Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

2 hours ago
 PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

5 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

5 hours ago
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

5 hours ago
 SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

6 hours ago
 LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan