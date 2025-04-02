Open Menu

Man Held For Weapon Display On Social Media

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Man held for weapon display on social media

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) People’s Colony police have arrested a man on the charge of displaying weapon on social media.

A spokesman said here on Wednesday that one Fateh Habib displayed his 244-bore rifle on social media.

After receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar directed the police to take prompt action and ensure immediate arrest of the accused.

The police conducted a successful raid, arrested Fateh Habib and recovered his rifle along with a number of bullets. The accused was sent behind bars after registration of a case against him, he added.

Recent Stories

ADRA receives 2,297 complaints since start of 2025

ADRA receives 2,297 complaints since start of 2025

16 minutes ago
 Unemployment rate in Austria rises to 7.4% in Marc ..

Unemployment rate in Austria rises to 7.4% in March

16 minutes ago
 Five energy technologies projected to reach $2 tri ..

Five energy technologies projected to reach $2 trillion market by 2035

16 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group records AED17.29 billion in revenue ..

AD Ports Group records AED17.29 billion in revenue for 2024

31 minutes ago
 UAE ranks 1st globally in Global Entrepreneurship ..

UAE ranks 1st globally in Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report for 4th year

31 minutes ago
 EDGE strengthens partnership with Management and O ..

EDGE strengthens partnership with Management and Operational Centre of Amazon Pr ..

46 minutes ago
International Development Bank to take part AIM Co ..

International Development Bank to take part AIM Congress 2025

46 minutes ago
 University study calls for incorporating recycled ..

University study calls for incorporating recycled materials into pavement constr ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates launches ‘Emirates Courier Express’

Emirates launches ‘Emirates Courier Express’

1 hour ago
 DEWA reduces carbon emissions through improvement ..

DEWA reduces carbon emissions through improvement in electricity, water producti ..

2 hours ago
 UN warns of worsening health crisis in Myanmar aft ..

UN warns of worsening health crisis in Myanmar after devastating earthquake

3 hours ago
 Thani Al-Zeyoudi emphasises role of scientific res ..

Thani Al-Zeyoudi emphasises role of scientific research in shaping future indust ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan