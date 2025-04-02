Man Held For Weapon Display On Social Media
Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2025 | 04:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) People’s Colony police have arrested a man on the charge of displaying weapon on social media.
A spokesman said here on Wednesday that one Fateh Habib displayed his 244-bore rifle on social media.
After receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar directed the police to take prompt action and ensure immediate arrest of the accused.
The police conducted a successful raid, arrested Fateh Habib and recovered his rifle along with a number of bullets. The accused was sent behind bars after registration of a case against him, he added.
