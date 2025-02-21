(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) A man, who allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman in Nankana Sahib, has been arrested following a quick response by the Virtual Women Police Station.

An emergency call was received at the Virtual Women Police Station through Helpline 15, where the caller reported that a man was attempting to abduct a woman at gunpoint. The staff immediately dispatched police officers to the scene. The authorities acted swiftly, located the suspect, and arrested him.

Initial reports indicate that the accused had been blackmailing the woman for the past one month and a half, but she remained silent out of fear for her honour. The suspect entered the woman's house and tried to abduct her at gunpoint. However, when the woman began shouting and screaming, the suspect threatened to kill her and fled the scene.

Punjab Safe Cities Authority spokesperson confirmed that the police had registered a case against the accused and were pursuing legal action.