Man held impersonating as govt official

Police had arrested a man impersonating as govt official in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhi area, here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Police had arrested a man impersonating as govt official in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhi area, here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

According to details, the accused who pretended to be an officer of govt institution was identified as Fazil.

Police have also recovered the card of institution from his possession.

Police have registered a case against him and started investigation.

SP Rawal appreciated the performance of police team, adding that the arrested accused will be challaned with concrete evidence and will be punished according to law.