Man held in cheque dishonor case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :A fraudster was arrested in a cheque dishonor case in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police station here on Friday.

Police official said that the arrested suspect was identified as Adnan Haider. Last year in 2020, he had issued a bogus cheque. A case was registered against him in Taxila Police station. However, he went into hiding. Police official added that they were investigating the matter further.